Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,786,000 after buying an additional 1,380,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 967.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,764,000 after buying an additional 705,923 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 962.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 478,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,614,000 after buying an additional 433,303 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 754,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,154,000 after buying an additional 239,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 207,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

