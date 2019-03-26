Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 16,099 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Balchem were worth $12,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Balchem by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Balchem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.00. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.21%. Balchem’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $101.00 target price on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

