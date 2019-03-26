Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.93 Million Position in TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,127,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 397,318 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,892,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 714,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 166,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

In other news, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 14,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $391,131.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,061,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 359.63 and a beta of 0.88. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $290.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

