Thomson Reuters (TRI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an average rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE:TRI opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 596.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.