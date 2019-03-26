TheStreet Upgrades Vermilion Energy (VET) to “C”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET opened at $24.83 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,876,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,193,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 561,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,982,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,063,000 after buying an additional 334,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,934,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,595,000 after buying an additional 300,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,595,000 after buying an additional 300,994 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.