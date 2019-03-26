TheStreet Lowers ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

Shares of CMD stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $130.92.

In other news, Director Ronnie Myers sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $80,117.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,698.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.