Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) PT Raised to $310.00 at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $268.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $199.85 and a twelve month high of $271.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

