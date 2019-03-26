Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Trimmed by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 134,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.09.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,330. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.85 and a twelve month high of $271.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

