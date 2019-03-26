The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.93 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

NASDAQ ULTI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.90. 28,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,239. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 137.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.95, for a total value of $1,304,231.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.