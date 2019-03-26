The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Shares Down 7.7%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 1,593,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 595,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

RUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $324.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blima Tuller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,416.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,508 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,241,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 456,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

