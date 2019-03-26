The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

