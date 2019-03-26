Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,032 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 419,419 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,540,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,378.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,166,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,087,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,157,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 146,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $257.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/texas-permanent-school-fund-buys-1032-shares-of-ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt.html.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.