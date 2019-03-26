Ternium (TX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TX. Banco Santander lowered shares of Ternium to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Santander lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Ternium has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 431,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163,490 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 229,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 412,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

