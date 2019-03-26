Teradata Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,630% compared to the average volume of 134 call options.

In other Teradata news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $496,301.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/teradata-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-tdc.html.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.