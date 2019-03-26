Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Director Sells $30,574.50 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $30,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,948.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TPX opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $676.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.74 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,657,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 4,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

