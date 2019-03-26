Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 48,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.