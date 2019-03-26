Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.34 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $63.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

