Ted Baker (TED) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,244.50 ($29.33).

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.05) on Friday. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 1,312 ($17.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.08). The company has a market cap of $717.92 million and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 40.70 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Ted Baker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

