Tecnoglass’ (TGLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a research note released on Friday morning. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS opened at $7.11 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $267.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.