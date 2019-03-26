TE Connectivity (TEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. 1,246,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,897. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,716,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,558,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

