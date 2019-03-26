Taylor Wimpey (TW) PT Raised to GBX 230

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 189 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 188.42 ($2.46).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 176.15 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 209,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £368,498.24 ($481,508.22).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

