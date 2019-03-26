Target Co. (TGT) Receives $86.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Target by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,317,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 754,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,522,000 after buying an additional 188,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Target has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

