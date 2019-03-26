SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up 2.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,460. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

