Switch Inc (SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce sales of $106.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the lowest is $104.73 million. Switch posted sales of $97.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $440.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.95 million to $440.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $487.69 million, with estimates ranging from $484.52 million to $493.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

In other Switch news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Switch by 545.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 543,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Switch by 70.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Switch by 2,614.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 664,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 82.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Switch has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

