Svb Leerink Weighs in on Biogen Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.81.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. Biogen has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

