Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.78

News coverage about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a news sentiment score of -1.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

