Suntrust Banks Inc. Decreases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Carter’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

CRI opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,540.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $371,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,660. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

