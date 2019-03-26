SunPower Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 539% compared to the average daily volume of 1,323 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $5,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,265,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 580,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 580,984 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 728,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 131,285 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SunPower by 73.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 219,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 93,098 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPWR opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. SunPower has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Barclays started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
