Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Shares Down 6.3%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.20. 951,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 833,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNSS. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned about 6.95% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

