Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Receives C$10.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

