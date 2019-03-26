Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) & Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $52.05 billion 0.96 $6.93 billion $1.01 7.02 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.84 $2.79 billion N/A N/A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.26% 6.51% 0.38% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 12.91% 5.21% 0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 1590 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

