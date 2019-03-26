StoneCo (STNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.23

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 66356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $24,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $16,539,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $12,727,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $12,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $11,810,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

