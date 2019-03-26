StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,904. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion and a PE ratio of 132.82.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

