Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 4,089 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Webster Financial by 4,934.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 276,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after buying an additional 270,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,873,000 after buying an additional 270,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of WBS opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

