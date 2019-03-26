Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 2,178 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,573,000 after acquiring an additional 898,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,178,000 after acquiring an additional 845,558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7,194.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,084,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,459,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,128,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.49.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

