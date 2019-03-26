Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of SYBT opened at $33.39 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $100,017.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,475.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $48,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,191 shares of company stock worth $40,293 and have sold 8,880 shares worth $306,899. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,008,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 969,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

