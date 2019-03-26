Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Hold

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTI. Raymond James lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $331.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $331.50 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.04. 672,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Ultimate Software Group has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $365.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $23,485,929.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,509,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

