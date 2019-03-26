Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) a $99.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.13.

CHRW traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $85.54. 1,535,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,379. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,359,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,336,000 after buying an additional 62,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,129,000 after buying an additional 1,235,725 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

