Stifel Financial Corp Sells 49,738 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 660.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,811 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after buying an additional 343,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,391,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 58,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 651,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 136,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1436 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

