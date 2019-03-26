Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.91 Million Holdings in ORIX Co. (IX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 6.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ORIX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

