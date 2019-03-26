Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,074,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,055,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 722,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 136,894 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3925 dividend. This is a positive change from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

