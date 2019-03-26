Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Sterling Construction reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.85 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of STRL opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $16.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

