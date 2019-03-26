Steps (STEPS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Steps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steps has a market capitalization of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steps alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001691 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Steps

STEPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.