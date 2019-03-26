Stephens Initiates Coverage on SVMK (SVMK)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $15.24 on Friday. SVMK has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Maly sold 32,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $492,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 10,063,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $153,173,973.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,236,682 shares of company stock valued at $155,451,011.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

