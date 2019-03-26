Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,367,000 after acquiring an additional 85,832 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 336,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,428,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

