Stellar Capital Management LLC Invests $578,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Stellar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,690,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,777,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,935,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.94. 12,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,639. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

