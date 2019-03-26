Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 2,672 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Total by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Total by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Total by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Total by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 43,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Bank of America upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, December 14th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. 24,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,224. Total SA has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7237 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

