Stars Group Inc (TSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will post sales of $688.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $683.00 million. Stars Group reported sales of $392.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.37 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSG. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 136,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,402,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,655,000. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

TSG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

