Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.44.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.56. 15,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $158.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,879 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after buying an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,274,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,167,000 after buying an additional 1,772,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,253,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,756,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,782,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.