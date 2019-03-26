Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 361 ($4.72) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price (down previously from GBX 260 ($3.40)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 333.58 ($4.36).

Shares of LON:SLA opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.38) on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.70 ($5.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Cathleen Raffaeli acquired 9,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £24,219 ($31,646.41). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £19,995 ($26,127.01). Insiders have bought 17,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,240 in the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

